494 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 66.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $112.06 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $57.50 and a one year high of $117.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.73.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 20.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock worth $158,226,960 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

