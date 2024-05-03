5,780 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 55.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after buying an additional 37,789 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,677 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Down 5.3 %

NYSE CF opened at $73.87 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $87.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.48.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.