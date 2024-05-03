801 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Bought by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Lowery Thomas LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IWB stock opened at $277.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $281.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.59. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $221.31 and a 12-month high of $288.75. The company has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.