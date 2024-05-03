893 Shares in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FVAL opened at $54.97 on Friday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $44.96 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The company has a market capitalization of $764.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.84.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.