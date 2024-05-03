988 Shares in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $101,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

PLAY stock opened at $52.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.33.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.41 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 53.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PLAY. StockNews.com raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

