A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Up 18.3% After Earnings Beat

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) shot up 18.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $15.53 and last traded at $15.45. 216,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 640,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATEN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 8,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $113,347.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,266,845.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other A10 Networks news, CFO Brian Becker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,878.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 8,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $113,347.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,266,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,332 shares of company stock worth $1,138,273 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of A10 Networks

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in A10 Networks by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in A10 Networks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in A10 Networks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in A10 Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in A10 Networks by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A10 Networks Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.13.

About A10 Networks

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.