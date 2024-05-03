AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 62,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 30.4% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 162,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 37,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 28.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

ABCL opened at $3.85 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.42.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 384.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

