Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $55.40

Access Intelligence Plc (LON:ACC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.40 ($0.70) and traded as high as GBX 60.50 ($0.76). Access Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 59 ($0.74), with a volume of 119,714 shares.

Access Intelligence Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £75.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,950.00 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 54.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Access Intelligence Company Profile

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations. The company's Vuelio, which provides monitoring, insight, engagement and evaluation tools for politics, editorial and social media.

