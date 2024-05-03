Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.43

Shares of Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and traded as low as $5.20. Acerinox shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 111 shares trading hands.

Acerinox Stock Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter. Acerinox had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acerinox, S.A. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the United States, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil and sheet, black coil, slabs, circles, billets, and plates.

