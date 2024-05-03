ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Holdings Lifted by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 136.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.8% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 18.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 87.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.25.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACIW shares. TheStreet upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

