ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Price Target Cut to $37.00

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ACNB stock opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.07. The stock has a market cap of $284.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.64. ACNB has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.28 million. ACNB had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACNB will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ACNB by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACNB in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 2.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ACNB by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in ACNB by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

