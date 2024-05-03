ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) PT Raised to $15.50 at JMP Securities

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:ACR opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $99.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.99. ACRES Commercial Realty has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 84.01, a current ratio of 84.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $18.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ACRES Commercial Realty will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

