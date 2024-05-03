Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,167,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,351 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.13% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $127,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 26.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $95.63 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

