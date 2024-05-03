Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Lowered to $200.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMD. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Melius Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.24.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $146.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.50. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $81.02 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $236.22 billion, a PE ratio of 214.94, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 145,653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $15,028,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 331,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,840,000 after acquiring an additional 31,693 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

