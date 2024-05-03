Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Lowered to $215.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $235.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMD. New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $146.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.94, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $276,050,677.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

