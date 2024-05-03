Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $200.00. The stock had previously closed at $158.38, but opened at $148.11. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Advanced Micro Devices shares last traded at $148.20, with a volume of 17,871,333 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMD. HSBC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,050,677.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $1,759,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $236.22 billion, a PE ratio of 214.94, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.93 and a 200 day moving average of $151.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

