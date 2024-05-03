AerCap (NYSE:AER) Reaches New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $88.54 and last traded at $87.07, with a volume of 216886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.49.

The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on AerCap from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in AerCap by 210.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.75 and a 200 day moving average of $75.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

