Aflac Incorporated (AFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 21st

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Aflac has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 43 consecutive years. Aflac has a dividend payout ratio of 29.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aflac to earn $6.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $84.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac has a 12-month low of $64.10 and a 12-month high of $86.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Aflac’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AFL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aflac

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.