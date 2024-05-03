Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) PT Lowered to C$77.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$82.00 to C$77.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 54.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$86.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.22.

Shares of AFN stock opened at C$49.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22. The stock has a market cap of C$947.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.32. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$47.07 and a twelve month high of C$64.51.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.62. Ag Growth International had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of C$379.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$414.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 5.9042146 earnings per share for the current year.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

