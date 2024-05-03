Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) PT Lowered to C$81.00 at ATB Capital

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$85.00 to C$81.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AFN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$78.22.

TSE:AFN opened at C$49.85 on Tuesday. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$47.07 and a 12 month high of C$64.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$947.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.32.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.62. Ag Growth International had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business had revenue of C$379.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$414.68 million. Analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 5.9042146 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

