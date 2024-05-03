AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives $150.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

AGCO Stock Down 1.3 %

AGCO stock opened at $110.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.96. AGCO has a twelve month low of $105.77 and a twelve month high of $140.46.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AGCO will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $1,082,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in AGCO by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 106,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in AGCO by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,047,000 after acquiring an additional 32,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AGCO by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 374,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,333,000 after acquiring an additional 130,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

