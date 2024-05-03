agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Down 7.1% on Analyst Downgrade

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.1% on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $7.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. agilon health traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 1,049,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,599,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AGL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of agilon health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in agilon health by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,218,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in agilon health by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674,311 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in agilon health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,510,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in agilon health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,576,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,632,000 after acquiring an additional 220,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in agilon health by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,934,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,995 shares in the last quarter.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

agilon health

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

