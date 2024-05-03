Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,802 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,354 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $65.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 68.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $67.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.