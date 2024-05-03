Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 378,290 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 17,583 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $20,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 51,308 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 533,728 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,275,000 after purchasing an additional 45,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 204,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,189,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $65.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $67.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.42%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

