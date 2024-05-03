Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE AEM opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.98. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $67.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 168.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,059,010 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,264,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,127 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,102,481,000 after buying an additional 2,831,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,562,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $963,320,000 after buying an additional 338,264 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,794,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $626,981,000 after acquiring an additional 152,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,811,207 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $538,193,000 after acquiring an additional 41,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

