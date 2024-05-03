Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Announces Earnings Results

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15, Yahoo Finance reports. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD opened at $243.69 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.43.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

