Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $43.48

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.48 and traded as low as $40.90. Airbus shares last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 393,852 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Airbus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Airbus alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Airbus

Airbus Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $130.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.62.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 5.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbus SE will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.3635 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This is a boost from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.36. Airbus’s dividend payout ratio is 27.69%.

About Airbus

(Get Free Report)

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.