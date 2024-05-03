Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Sells $100,750.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,865.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $121,900.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

AKRO stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 29.27 and a quick ratio of 29.27. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of -0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AKRO shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

