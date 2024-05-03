Alan Ramsay Sells 12,178 Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) CAO Alan Ramsay sold 12,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $425,012.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 118,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,123,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alan Ramsay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Maplebear alerts:

On Friday, March 8th, Alan Ramsay sold 12,113 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $415,839.29.

Maplebear Stock Performance

NASDAQ CART opened at $35.61 on Friday. Maplebear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.62 million. Maplebear’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CART has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Maplebear in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Maplebear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Maplebear from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Maplebear

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CART. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,640,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter worth about $846,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter worth about $7,796,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.