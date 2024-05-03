Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 272,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.15% of Alcoa worth $9,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AA. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,457,000 after purchasing an additional 222,884 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,557,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,234,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 54,876 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,197,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,709,000 after purchasing an additional 173,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 939,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,291,000 after purchasing an additional 80,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AA opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $814,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,089.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $36.50 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.54.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

