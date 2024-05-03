Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alcoa by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,457,000 after purchasing an additional 222,884 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at about $39,557,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,234,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after acquiring an additional 54,876 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,197,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,709,000 after acquiring an additional 173,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 939,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,291,000 after acquiring an additional 80,916 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $36.50 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.54.

Alcoa Price Performance

AA opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.57. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.44.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $814,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,089.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.