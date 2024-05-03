Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.990-3.130 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.55. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.71.

In other news, CEO Lisa M. Barton bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

