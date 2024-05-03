Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.28.

AIF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cormark upgraded Altus Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Altus Group from C$51.50 to C$52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director Alex Probyn sold 11,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.84, for a total value of C$574,750.08. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIF opened at C$50.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.43. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.77, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$35.29 and a 12-month high of C$54.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.01.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$192.55 million. Altus Group had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Altus Group will post 2.0611995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

