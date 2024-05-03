Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.43

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$46.43 and traded as high as C$51.40. Altus Group shares last traded at C$50.77, with a volume of 91,805 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIF shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$51.50 to C$52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cormark raised Altus Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altus Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$53.28.

Altus Group Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 230.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$51.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.43.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.04. Altus Group had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of C$191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$192.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Altus Group Limited will post 2.0611995 earnings per share for the current year.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 272.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altus Group news, Director Alex Probyn sold 11,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.84, for a total value of C$574,750.08. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

