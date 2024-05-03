Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,283,558 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 98,448 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.8% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $320,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 619,354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $94,105,000 after acquiring an additional 62,220 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 319.3% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,793,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.07.

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.2 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $184.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.28 and a 12 month high of $189.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,811,286 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.