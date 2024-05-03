Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Reduced by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.9% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.07.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.2 %

AMZN opened at $184.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.28 and a twelve month high of $189.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,811,286 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

