Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $217.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $215.00 to $217.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.07.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $184.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $103.28 and a 1-year high of $189.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,811,286. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.0% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 22,054 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 54,534 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,549 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,767 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 40,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

