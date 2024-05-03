Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $225.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.81% from the stock’s current price.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.07.

Amazon.com stock opened at $184.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.95. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $103.28 and a 52-week high of $189.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,811,286 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

