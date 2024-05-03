AMC Networks (AMCX) to Release Earnings on Friday

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. AMC Networks has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.97 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 7.95%. AMC Networks’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AMC Networks to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks Stock Performance

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $20.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $502.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMCX

About AMC Networks

(Get Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.