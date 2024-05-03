Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $8.94, but opened at $9.56. Amcor shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 2,242,612 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of Amcor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Amcor by 3.2% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 46,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 7.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 720,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 48,499 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 2.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 218,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 6.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 93,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

