Ameren Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,984 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,268% compared to the average daily volume of 126 call options.

NYSE:AEE opened at $75.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.46. Ameren has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $90.72.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.14). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Ameren’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 7,133.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 960,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $694,670,000 after acquiring an additional 947,011 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $60,445,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 105.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,512,000 after purchasing an additional 660,654 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 30.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,286,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,081,000 after purchasing an additional 532,800 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1,770.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 355,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,596,000 after purchasing an additional 336,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

