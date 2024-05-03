American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AEP. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.36.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $88.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.85 and a 200 day moving average of $80.72. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $92.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,451 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,667,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in American Electric Power by 381.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,127,000 after buying an additional 1,581,734 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,798,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,055,000 after buying an additional 1,043,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

