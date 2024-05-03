American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

AMS stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.66.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 million. Equities analysts anticipate that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

