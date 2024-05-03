American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 on June 3rd

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.765 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

American Water Works has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. American Water Works has a payout ratio of 49.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Water Works to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $125.98 on Friday. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $151.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.33 and a 200-day moving average of $124.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

