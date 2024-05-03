Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.12

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and traded as high as $1.28. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 21,438 shares trading hands.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $210.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.00, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.66 million. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.88%. On average, analysts predict that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend

About Amerigo Resources

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.0222 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.17%. This is a boost from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 700.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.