Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.12

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and traded as high as $1.28. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 21,438 shares trading hands.
Amerigo Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $210.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.00, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.66 million. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.88%. On average, analysts predict that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend
About Amerigo Resources
Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.
