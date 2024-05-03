Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) is International Assets Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,413 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for approximately 0.9% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Ameriprise Financial worth $291,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 350,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,517,000 after buying an additional 136,621 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 134.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 208,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,761,000 after purchasing an additional 119,578 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 107.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 209,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,174,000 after purchasing an additional 108,461 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,382,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 398.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 100,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,001,000 after purchasing an additional 80,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.57.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $416.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $419.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.20. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.85 and a 1-year high of $440.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.74 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $5,175,712.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,474.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total transaction of $1,546,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $5,175,712.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,474.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,326 shares of company stock worth $29,775,593. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

