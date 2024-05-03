Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amkor Technology in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amkor Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Amkor Technology’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fox Advisors began coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Amkor Technology stock opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $29.80. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,525.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,525.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $780,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,385.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,500 shares of company stock worth $2,494,720 in the last 90 days. 31.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

