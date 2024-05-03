Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at DA Davidson

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Amkor Technology’s FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.67.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.94. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $37.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.80.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.84%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $779,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $779,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $81,918.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,525.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,720. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth $4,694,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 12.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,790,000 after purchasing an additional 144,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

