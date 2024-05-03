Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) PT Raised to $36.00

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average is $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.94. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.84%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $765,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,788.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $87,052.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,485.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $765,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,720 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

