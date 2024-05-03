AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder Buys $105,200.00 in Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.04 per share, with a total value of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 366,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,704,995.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
AMREP Stock Performance
Shares of AXR stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.35 million, a P/E ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.28. AMREP Co. has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $24.36.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AMREP Company Profile
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AMREP
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.