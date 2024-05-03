AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder Buys $105,200.00 in Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.04 per share, with a total value of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 366,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,704,995.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AMREP Stock Performance

Shares of AXR stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.35 million, a P/E ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.28. AMREP Co. has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $24.36.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMREP Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMREP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMREP by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 96,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 65,184 shares in the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMREP in the 4th quarter valued at $9,505,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMREP during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in AMREP during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

